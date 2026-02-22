Ramadan: Bauchi First Lady Rallies Women To Pray For Peace, Good Governance

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed, has urged women across the state to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace, unity, and sustained development in Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking during a special Iftar she hosted for women leaders at Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi, the First Lady emphasized the need for intensified worship and supplications for the progress of the state.

Mrs. Mohammed, popularly known as Sarauniyar Bauchi, called on the women to offer special prayers for the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, asking Allah to grant him wisdom, strength, and success in steering the affairs of the state.

The Iftar brought together commissioners’ wives, wives of members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen’s wives, PDP women leaders, the 20 local government women leaders, and other stakeholders.

The First Lady stressed the importance of unity among women, describing them as critical partners in promoting social stability and supporting government policies at the grassroots.

Responding on behalf of the guests, the Bauchi State PDP Women Leader, Hauwa Fulani, commended the First Lady for her inclusive leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the administration’s development agenda.