Ramadan: Bauchi Deputy Gov Seeks Prayers, Support For Govt

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has solicited prayers for the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to continue making sound decisions and implementing transformative policies and programmes that will create opportunities and uplift the lives of the vulnerable. Jatau who was speaking at the closing of 2024 Ramadan Tafseer of JIBWIS Jumma ‘at Mosque, Kasuwan Shanu, Bauchi, noted that prayers would go a long way towards assisting the administration to achieve its desire of uplifting and improving the lives of every resident for the socio-economic development of the state.

The deputy governor pointed out that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has been working tirelessly to address the needs of its people in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and security. Jatau added that his boss has exhibited exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and a forward-thinking approach in his duties, saying through the governor’s strategic policies and initiatives; Bauchi has witnessed tremendous progress and development.