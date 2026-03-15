Nigerian afrobeats star, Ololade Ahmed, popularly known as Asake, on Saturday, struggled to get close to the Black Stone during Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In a video making rounds on social media, Asake was seen attempting to reach the holy stone set into the Kaaba being carried by those around him while struggling to reach out to the stone.

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Asake found it challenging to approach the Black Stone, a sacred Islamic artefact thought to have dropped from Paradise, due to the enormous number of pilgrims congregated around the Kaaba.

At the Grand Mosque, the singer was surrounded by thousands of believers carrying out religious rites and prayers.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Asake is presently in Mecca, one of the holiest cities in Islam, for prayers and introspection.

He posted a video of himself praying in Raudhatul Jannah, a hallowed location of Masjid an-Nabawi, on social media earlier.