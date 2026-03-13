Ramadan: Asake Performs Umrah In Saudi Arabia

Award-Winning Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ololade Ahmed, popularly known as Asake, has shared a video of himself performing Umrah in Medina, Saudi Arabia, as the holy month of Ramadan continues in earnest.

Reaffirming his faith in Islam, the artist, who is known for his hit songs like Mr Money With The Vibe and Lonely at the Top, was spotted worshipping at Raudhatul Jannah, a hallowed space inside Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

READ ALSO:

The video, which was captioned, “Alhamdulillah,” has sparked a lot of discussion on social media, especially since it comes after a rumour that the singer may become a Christian.

Asake has been praised by many admirers, who see it as a reaffirmation of his Islamic faith.

Located between the Prophet’s tomb and his pulpit, Raudhatul Jannah, often referred to as the “Garden of Paradise,”Is an important site that is extremely sacred to believers.

Asake’s pilgrimage comes as he continues his global tour and prepares for new music releases.