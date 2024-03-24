Ramadan: APC challenges Yusuf to show how N6bn was spent

As the opposition All Progressive Congress, (APC), begins distribution of foodstuff as palliatives to the Kano 44 Local Government areas and their wards, the party, has challenged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to openly show how he spent N6 billion set aside for this year 2024 Ramadan feeding. Speaking while unveiling the distribution of the food commodities to their members at Dawkin Tofa Local Government area of the State, Saturday, the APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said that they decided to come to the rescue of their supporters and indeed other indigenes to alleviate their economic hardship.

Abdullahi Abbas, noted that, “the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Umar Ganduje, the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Bichi, and a host of others leaders, donated our money and purchased the rice for onwards distribution to our members as palliative”. Abbas further explained that, “you can see that we used our personal money not donations from Dangote, BUA and the Federal Government to help our People’s, but a whole State Government is relying on donations to gives out palliative and this is despite the fact that a whooping N6 billion was set aside for those purposes”.

The Kano APC Chairman said that there was no way money would be set aside for a purpose but the issues will be left to wallow in secrecy, “the money, N6 billion is not a small amount. Government should clearly spell out how and where they spent the money on Ramadan Feedings”. The Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Garba, who represented his boss, said they purchased 5, 840 50kgs bags of Rice, 1600 bags of Millets, 2000 Cartoons of Spaghetti to give out to their supporters and other Kano peoples. Garba, explained that Ganduje coordinated the idea of the party palliative, with Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and others who heavily contributed to purchase the food items.

He said that 448 wards of the State 44 Local Government areas will benefits from the gesture which will be given to all party Supporters, social media influencers of the party and ordinary party staffers. “Our National Chairman, Dr Umar Ganduje is also planning to ensure that this palliative is being sustained to be used as a means that will substantially cushion the effect of economic hardship which though is temporary and will be soon over with the President Tinubu’s efforts in tackling the harsh reforms outcome”.