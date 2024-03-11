Ramadan: Alli Urges Muslims To Embrace Compassion, Gratitude

As Muslims begin fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has urged them to embrace the teachings of compassion, forgiveness and gratitude.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, where he noted that “Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times for Muslims.

“It is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and prayer, serving as a period of increased devotion, self-discipline and compassion”.

Alli who called on Muslims to embrace the teachings of compassion, forgiveness and gratitude, while fostering harmony and understanding in their interactions with others, acknowledged the sacredness of the month and joined in celebrating the commencement of Ramadan with Muslims across the globe.

The lawmaker said that the month of Ramadan was a time for spiritual growth, self-improvement, charity and kindness. He recognised the values of unity, empathy and generosity that Ramadan embodies, encouraging Muslims to embrace these virtues throughout the month.

“As the Muslim community embarks on this journey of faith and devotion, I like to emphasise the importance of upholding the principles of peace, love and understanding. We must sincerely foster harmony and goodwill among individuals of diverse backgrounds, as well as, beliefs,” he said.

The lawmaker’s message of felicitation on the commencement of Ramadan underscored his respect for the religious traditions and practices of the Muslim faith, as he extended best wishes for a blessed and spiritually- enriching Ramadan.

He prayed that the period would be filled with answered prayers, blessings and moments of reflection that strengthen the bonds of faith and unity among believers.