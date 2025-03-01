Ramadan: Aliyu Seeks Support For Less Privileged, Vulnerable  

Share

As Muslims across the globe commence this year’s 1446 Ramadan fast, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has urged well-to-do Muslims in the state to complement the effort of the Sokoto State Government by establishing Ramadan feeding centres in their respective areas.

Aliyu made the call in his Ramadan message to the people of the state following the sighting of the new moon in Nigeria.

Aliyu said the call becomes imperative so that the needy and other vulnerable groups can have additional places to break their fast according to a statement issued on Friday by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Sokoto State Governor.

“By so doing, the people living far away from the government’s established feeding centres can also have places to eat during Iftar,” he said.

The Governor added that his administration has increased the feeding centres from 135 to 155 so as to cover more areas within the metropolis.

” We have come to realize that the already established feeding centres were being overstretched, hence the decision to create additional ones,” he explained.

Aliyu also called on the Muslim faithful to use the fasting period to pray for continued peaceful coexistence in the country.

He further reminded the Islamic clerics conducting Tafseer not to forget to use the tafseer session to pray for the present administration to succeed in its quest to transform Sokoto State.

According to him, the transformation taking place in Sokoto state is visible to everyone, and he vowed to sustain the gesture.

He commended the people of the state for their continued support for the present administration and called for its sustenance.

Aliyu also prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept all forms of ibadat to be performed in this year’s Ramadan period and wished the Muslim Ummah a hitch-free Ramadan fast.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

