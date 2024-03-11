Ramadan: Akinterinwa Greets Muslims

The governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, has congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing the beginning of yet another Ramadan fasting.

Akinterinwa called on all Islamic faithful to pray fervently during this fasting period for Allah to bestow His mercy on the people of Ondo state and Nigeria in general.

The former Commissioner of Finance said the sacrifice occasioned by the intense prayers and fasting must be expended on pleadings to the Creator of man and the world to intervene and restore total healing to our land.

He urged Muslims to use the period to pray for total restoration in the country and peace to return to the world.