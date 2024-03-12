Ramadan: Ajadi Felicitates Muslims, Holds Lecture April 6

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Chairman of Bullion Records, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo Ajadi, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah across the country on the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445 fasting, just as he plans to commemorate it with Ramadan lecture on April 6.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Ajadi described the holy month of Ramadan as a blessed month in which Allah rewards the worship of the Muslim Ummah while charging them to increase their prayers for the country, and display piety.

According to him, the planned Ramadan lecture titled: “Submit Yourself For Whom God Has Shown Mercy To”, will be delivered by Chief Tafser of Ilorin Emirate, Al-Adoby, Alfa Usman Sannu Sheu.

Going spiritual, the philanthropic politician said he felt the pains of many Nigerian masses, while calling for increased prayers for the country for Allah to lessen the economic hardship currently being faced by the people, saying, “Prayers are of greater essence at this time to turn things around in the country”.

He urged Muslims to demonstrate the lessons of love, kindness and good neighbourliness as taught by Prophet Mohammed, urging those who have enough to remember their neighbours who are in need, saying more people are going through hard times these days.

Ajadi disclosed that “the Ramadan lecture is the second in the series, and will be held at Torotoro Quarters, Ibafo, Ogun State on April 6, 2024, between the hours of 12 in the afternoon to 6.30 pm in the evening”.

As a form of spiritual inspiration to the people, Ajadi also revealed that the lecture will feature Musicians including Alhaja Modinat Ashabi Barrytide; Alhaji Kehinde Oriyomi Abdul Lateef; Femo Lancaster; Tope Indomie, among others, who are expected to lift the faith of the Muslim Ummah to continue to be pious in their ways, just as the Nigerian leaders will be encouraged to lead well and make life more comfortable for the suffering masses.