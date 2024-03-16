Ramadan: Adeleke’s Wife Distributes Food Items To Muslim Women In Osun

…Urges Muslims to mbibe lessons of Ramadan by extending almsgiving to the needy

The wife of Osun State Governor, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, has tasked Muslim ummah to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan by increasing in piety, almsgiving to the needy, reading of the Quran among others to be rewarded optimally by Allah.

Mrs Adeleke gave the advice while distributing food items worth millions of naira to women across the thirty Local Government and area offices in Osun in the spirit of Ramadan, to relief them of current financial difficulties courtesy of his NGO christened ” Imole Osun Initiative and Rekindled Hope Initiative.

Mrs Adeleke told the beneficiaries and the people of the State at the programme held at the Local Government Service Commission Abere to use the period of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the present Administration in Osun to fulfill its promises and for Nigeria to overcome her daunting challenges.

The Governor’s Wife who noted that, the nation will be worth living if brotherliness goes beyond fasting period just as she advised women to keep an eagle eye on their wards, be their close pal to prevent them from keeping bad companies that corrupt good morals.

In her welcome Address, the State Vice President of ALGON, appreciated series of masses oriented programmes of the Governor’s Wife especially the recent free UTME forms for Osun indigent Students to relief their parents of financial burden and prayed God to reward her selfless service abundantly.

Delivering his lecture, the Osun Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Vice Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mudashir, commended Mrs Adeleke for standing by her husband while to emerge as Osun Governor lasted and for championing the the course of Women and Children.

she described her kind gesture as worthy of emulation by the well-to-do Nigerians to keep huger at bay.

The Governor’s Wife free Ramadan food items distribution to Muslim Women across the thirty Local Government and area offices had in attendance Wife of the honourable members, PDP women leader in the State, Iyaloja general in Osun, ALGON Chairman’s Wife, iya suna General in Osun, Windows, Nasfat Women’s wing, FOMWAN members, Women in Agric, JONAPID et sec terra.