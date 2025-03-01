Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Saturday called for prayers for the sustenance of peace and the upholding of godliness in national politics.

Governor Adeleke made this call in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Adeleke also felicitated with the Muslim ummah at home and in the diaspora on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

In the statement, Adeleke highlighted the importance of godliness in national politics and state governance and also urged the Muslim faithful to intercede on behalf of leaders for adherence to the will of God whether in or out of power.

The Governor, who described the Ramadan period as a month of spiritual rebirth, called for a closer relationship with the creator of heaven and earth through fasting and prayers to achieve ultimate submission to the will of Allah.

While urging support and assistance for the needy now and after the fasting period, Governor Adeleke described the holy month as an era of intensive communing with Almighty Allah through humanitarian activities and penitence.

He also called on all Muslim faithful to seek the face of God for forgiveness and the realisation of their desires.

“This year’s Ramadan coincides with the current misunderstanding among the political elites in our dear state. It is, therefore, a time for sober reflection, reassessment of viewpoints and an attention to the place of Allah in securing and exiting from power.

“As we fast, we must accept the divine prescription that Almighty Allah gives power to whom he wills. He elevates and downgrades. No mortal can upturn the will of Allah.

“Believers in God should also remember that Allah is the best schemer and planner. They plan, and Allah plans. Allah is supreme and any plan against Allah’s agenda can never materialise. We must return to God in our politicking and struggle for power”, Governor Adeleke posited.”

He thanked clerics at home and in the diaspora for their prayers and support for the peace and development of the Osun State.

“We need continuous divine grace and blessings as we enter the holy month for the collective good and prosperity of our society,” he added.

