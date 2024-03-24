Ramadan: Adeleke Urges Muslims To Intensify Prayers For Solution To Economic Hardship

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged Muslims in the state to intensify prayers for a solution to the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

The Governor who made the plea during a Ramadan lecture organised by the state government said prayer is key to overcoming challenges facing the nation.

Adeleke assured residents of palliatives to cushion the event of the high cost of living for the people of Osun State.

The Governor said “We have increased the salary of all workers and of course, promotion. It’s not promotion by mouth. It’s a promotion with cash backing. We are going to start distributing food including rice, gari, beans and all that. We will distribute rice that is very clean. Not expired rice. The half salary They owned, we are paying it. The pensioners are receiving treatment and getting paid.”

Muslims from different parts of Osun State converged at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital for the Ramadan lecture organised by the state government.

Speaking on the theme, “Solution to Nigeria’s current situation”, the Guest Speaker, Shielk Uthman Sannu Sheu urged Muslims to put the affairs of the nation in the hands of Allah and to keep praying for a divine solution.

Sannu Sheu said: “The solution is with Allah. No individual should arrogate a solution to Nigeria’s problems to himself. That’s the mistake of our leaders. The Governors, the President and all of us must return to Allah for the solution”.

The chairman of the Ramadan 2024 State Committee, Dr. Morufu Olawale Isola expressed gratitude to Governor Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke for providing funds and other necessary materials for the Ramadan programme.

Dr. Morufu Olawale Isola who is also the Chairman of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board also appreciated all Muslim organisations that attended the 2024 Osun Ramadan lecture for their presence.

Grand Imam of Osun State, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, Alhaji Sodiq Bello, Vice President of the Osun State Muslim Community and prominent Imams, Muslim scholars and leaders attended the Ramadan lecture.

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adewale Egbedun, the Secretary to the State Government, Honourable Teslim Igbalaye, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Aderibigbe Rasheed, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Muniru Raji and Special Adviser to Governor Adeleke on Regional Integration, Barrister Kamal Adekilekun were at the event.