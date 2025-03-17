Ramadan: Adeleke Preaches Love, Cleric Harps On Contentment

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged the people of Osun State to imbibe the spirit of love during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Adeleke stated this in his message to the people of the state during the Ramadan Lecture organized by the state government at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, the Governor charged the people of Osun State to continue to live together in harmony.

The Governor assured the people of his administration’s commitment to ensure the wellbeing of all residents and make life bearable for them.

In his lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Chief Imam of Offa, Muideen Salmon harped on the need for people to imbibe the spirit of contentment so that they would live a peaceful life with satisfaction and happiness.

The Imam advised people to accept their current situation with a sense of fulfilment and contentment, given that it is the decision of Allah and only Allah can change it.

Salmon commended Adeleke for honouring the Muslim scholars in the state by listening to them and following their advice, particularly on matters affecting religion and Islamic affairs in the state.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Rasheed Aderibigbe expressed gratitude to the people of the state for supporting the administration of Adeleke and urged continuous support of the administration so that Governor Adeleke can actualise all his plans for the state.

The Chief Imam of Osogbo and Grand Imam of Osun State, Musa Animasahun also lauded the Governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development across the state.

The Naibul Imam of Osogbo who is also the Chairman of Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Maruf Ishola expressed gratitude to the Governor for providing a conducive atmosphere for Muslims to practice Islam in the state.

He also lauded the Governor for ensuring smooth Hajj operation for Osun Pilgrims every year which has placed Osun State ahead of other states in Nigeria in terms of well-coordinated Hajj operations.

The Chairman also commended the Governor for his decision to build a Central mosque within the government house in Osogbo.

Ishola also prayed to Allah to shower His blessings on Governor Adeleke.

No fewer than 50 Islamic organizations and Muslim groups attended the Ramadan Lecture with the Chief Imam of major towns including Iwo, Ejigbo, Okuku, Ilobu, Ikirun and other prominent Muslim scholars in the state in attendance.

The President of the Osun State Muslim Community, Mustafa Olawuyi, on behalf of the entire Muslims in the state, commended the Governor and his cabinet for their efforts to take the state to higher heights.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

