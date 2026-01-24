Ramadan: ADC Urges INEC To Postpone FCT Area Council Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, citing the overlap with the Ramadan fasting period.

In a letter dated January 22, 2026, and jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator David A. B. Mark, and National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the ADC noted that the proposed election date falls within Ramadan, a period of deep religious significance for a large segment of the FCT electorate.

The statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress was obtained on the party’s official X page on Saturday.

According to the party, conducting elections during the Ramadan fast could negatively affect voter turnout and limit effective participation by eligible voters observing the religious obligation.

“Given the profound cultural and religious significance of this period, and in the interest of robust and active participation in the democratic process by all eligible voters,” the party stated, “it is necessary to reconsider the election date.”

The ADC therefore urged INEC to reschedule the election to a date after the Ramadan period, stressing that the request was aimed at safeguarding inclusivity and fairness in the electoral process.

The party further explained that its appeal was made in pursuit of an electoral arrangement that enables all Nigerians, regardless of faith, to freely exercise their constitutional rights without disadvantage or constraint.

Describing its engagement with INEC as institutional and procedural, the ADC also requested guidance on the formal processes required to submit an application in line with the Electoral Act, the Constitution, and INEC guidelines.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles, the ADC said electoral legitimacy is strengthened when processes encourage broad participation and demonstrate sensitivity to Nigeria’s social and religious diversity.