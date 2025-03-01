New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
Ramadan: AbdulRazaq Greets Muslims On Commencement Of Fasting 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined the Muslim community worldwide, especially in the state, to joyfully welcome Ramadan, the ninth lunar month in which fasting is prescribed for Muslims.

The Governor specifically congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the dawn of the month of mercy in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed to the blessed Prophet Muhammad.

Governor AbdulRazaq thanked Almighty Allah for “preserving our lives to witness another Ramadan, praying that He accepts our prayers and acts of worship, and blesses us with the spiritual fulfilment, forgiveness, and mercy that come with Ramadan.”

The Governor also urged the community to spend the solemn month praying for a stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation and Kwara State.

