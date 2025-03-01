Ramadan: Abbas Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria’s Prosperity  

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the country and its leaders as the Islamic faithful begin the Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

Abbas said Nigeria’s unity is paramount, hence adherents of all religions must continue to offer sincere prayers for the country.

While noting that Nigeria needs divine intervention, the Speaker noted that the political, religious, and traditional leaders also need divine guidance to lead the people aright.

He specifically called for prayers and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to continue to believe in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the administration.

The Speaker also urged Nigerians to pray for the 10th National Assembly, especially the leadership, saying the federal parliament has many dividends of democracy to offer the people.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) for a successful completion of Ramadan and acceptance of the prayers and supplications during the Holy Month.

“I wish our brothers and sisters in Islam a successful Ramadan. I urge Muslims and non-Muslims alike to pray for our country, Nigeria, the leaders at the federal, state, and local government levels, as well as our religious and traditional leaders.

“Let us pray for peace and prosperity of our dear country. The skills and competencies of the leaders are not enough; let us pray for divine wisdom for us to be able to steer the country out of the current socio-economic turbulence. Together, we shall overcome our challenges.”

He urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues that come with the Holy month of Ramadan.

