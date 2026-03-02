Ramadan: 4 Killed In Stampede For Alms In Katsina

No fewer than four persons were killed in a stampede during the distribution of annual Ra- madan alms at Kofar-Guga quarters, Katsina State, the state’s Police Command has said.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Aliyu Abubakar, described the incident as regrettable. “The Police Command in Katsina regrets to report a stampede incident that occurred during the distribution of annual Ramadan alms at Kofar-Guga quarters, resulting in several people sustaining injuries,” it said yesterday.

According to him, on Thursday, at about 9 p.m., a distress call was received at the Central Police Station in Katsina about a large crowd gathered at the residence of a philanthropist, situated at Kofar-Guga quarters, Katsina, resulting in a stampede incident.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, a team of policemen responded to the scene. “The rescuers rushed the victims to the nearest hospital for medical attention. “Unfortunately, four of the injured later succumbed to their injuries.”