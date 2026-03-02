New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Ramadan: 4 Killed…

Ramadan: 4 Killed In Stampede For Alms In Katsina

No fewer than four persons were killed in a stampede during the distribution of annual Ra- madan alms at Kofar-Guga quarters, Katsina State, the state’s Police Command has said.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Aliyu Abubakar, described the incident as regrettable. “The Police Command in Katsina regrets to report a stampede incident that occurred during the distribution of annual Ramadan alms at Kofar-Guga quarters, resulting in several people sustaining injuries,” it said yesterday.

According to him, on Thursday, at about 9 p.m., a distress call was received at the Central Police Station in Katsina about a large crowd gathered at the residence of a philanthropist, situated at Kofar-Guga quarters, Katsina, resulting in a stampede incident.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, a team of policemen responded to the scene. “The rescuers rushed the victims to the nearest hospital for medical attention. “Unfortunately, four of the injured later succumbed to their injuries.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Truck, Tricycle Accident In Lagos
Read Next

NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Kingpin After 13 Years In Hiding Over Cocaine, Heroin Shipments