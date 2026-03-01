Ramadan 2026: Renewed Hope Initiative, NEDC Distribute Food Items To Vulnerable Families

The wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed, on Saturday led the distribution of food assistance to vulnerable residents as part of the 2026 Ramadan Assistance Programme.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), the North East Development Commission (NEDC), and the Bauchi State Government, was held at the International Conference Centre, Bauchi.

A total of 2,400 bags of 25kg rice, 300 cartons of cooking oil, and 500 bags of sugar were distributed, while 1,200 cartons of pasta are expected to be delivered.

Similarly, the Bauchi State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, donated assorted grains to support vulnerable households.

Mrs. Mohammed said the intervention was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship faced by residents during Ramadan. Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture.

In separate interviews, some beneficiaries, Hauwa’u Mohammed and Zainab Yusuf, described the intervention as timely and impactful, expressing gratitude for the support.

They prayed for Allah to guide and protect Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and Hajiya (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed for their commitment to supporting vulnerable families.