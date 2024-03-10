Ramadan 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia

...as Taraweeh prayers commence tonight

…Sultan of Sokoto to announces Nigeria’s Ramadan

Following the directive by the Sultan of Sokoto that Nigerians should watch out for the moon on Sunday, the authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that the moon has been sighted on Sunday afternoon, March 10

The sighting signifies the official commencement of the month of Ramadan.

However, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto is expected to give the green light for the commencement of Ramadan fasting in Nigeria.

There is a high likelihood that Nigeria will join the rest of the world to pray Taraweeh Prayers Tonight and start Ramadan on Monday.

Muslims are expected to fast for 30 days in the month while they are expected to engage in deeper supplications.

Announcing the sighting of the moon, the Holy Mosque in Mecca said few minutes ago on Sunday that “ The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.”