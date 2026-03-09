Ramadan: 12 Embrace Islam As Cleric Preaches Peace, Unity In Osun

A popular Muslim Cleric in Osun State, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity while describing them as key pillars of Islam.

Adepoju, the leader of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP) Nigeria, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Monday, March 8, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said that Islam promotes peace, discipline and moral uprightness, and added that religious teachings should encourage harmony within communities.

He urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to reflect on their relationship with God, strengthen unity and support one another.

According to him, faith should guide believers toward spiritual fulfilment and responsible living in society.

“I want to encourage residents of Osun to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of religious differences, because mutual respect and tolerance play essential roles in community development.

“Also, acts of kindness, charity and compassion should be prioritised during Ramadan, as they help to strengthen bonds among people,” he said.

Speaking on new converts to Islam during the ACADIP Ramadan lecture on Sunday, the cleric said 12 persons voluntarily embraced Islam at the event tagged “Establishing the Climate of Truth and Enduring Conviction”.

He described the moment as spiritually fulfilling and a new beginning in the lives of the converts.

Adepoju added that the new adherents pledged to remain committed to the teachings of Islam and to live peacefully with members of other faiths in the community.

The converts include the Iyalode of Garage Olode, Mrs Afolabi Olusola; Kehinde Ifeoluwa; Oladiti Mary; Oyewole Favour; and Awoyale Bose, alongside six others who also declared their acceptance of Islam.