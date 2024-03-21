Ramadan: 1,000 Kwarans Benefit From Ex-Speaker’s Cash Palliative

No fewer than 1,000 Muslim faithful across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state have benefited from the millions of Naira Ramadan cash palliative initiated by Professor Ali Ahmad, former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly.

The breathtaking event was held at the Ahman Pategi GRA residence of the former lawmaker. Attendees included politicians from across the political divide, Women and Youth Groups, Artisans, Leaders of Thought, and the Kwara state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewara Olusegun Sholyment; PDP Kwara Central Senatorial Chairman, Alhaji Rasaq Owolabi; and the host Ilorin South LGA PDP Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Oloyin.

Ali, a Professor of Constitutional Law, while disbursing the funds, which ranged from N50,000 to N200,000 per person for top stakeholders, said his efforts were geared towards assisting the Muslim and party faithful in overcoming the various difficulties they face as the fasting continues and individual commitment grows.

He said: “This period is no doubt a tough moment for us all; we have never had it so bad with the alarming hyperinflation rates. As a private citizen, I have committed this multimillion naira cash palliative to support our people as the fasting period continues in this time of distraught.”

The cash palliative also included 192 beneficiaries who were supported with N5000 each from across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State, aside from 10 others from the four Local Government Areas of Kwara Central District who were also given N5000 each.

In his opening remarks, Professor Ali Ahmad expressed concern about the damning impact of hyperinflation and the bad state of the country’s economy on the populace, resulting in rising poverty in the country, adding that his effort was to complement what the former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been doing for the people since the commencement of the Ramadan.

The Professor of Constitutional Law particularly recalled the several interventions of Senator Saraki during his stint as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and President of the 8th Senate, describing the former Senate President as a true ‘Nigerian leader, and not only for Kwara state describing as laughable the comparison of the former Senate President with some state actors who are trying to follow in his footsteps in their career progression in national politics.

In his remarks, a Public Affairs Analyst and an Elder of Thought, Alhaji Shola Muse lauded the former lawmaker for this laudable programme, urging other well-heeled Muslims to emulate the worthy deed.

Other political leaders, including the Kwara Central PDP Senatorial Chairman, Alhaji Rasaq Owolabi, Women Leaders, and some of the PDP LGAs Chairman present, took turns to eulogise the former lawmaker for the kind gesture.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker has directed the immediate payment of Kwara NUJ Online Chapel’s registration and inauguration fees for members who are unable to meet their financial obligations.