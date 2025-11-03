Raji To Dole Out 400 Shops, Commission Roads In Epe

…Says peace, security should cardinal focus of legislative representation

The member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tasir Olawale Raji, has put in place a mechanism for allocating about 400 shops to constituents free of charge this November.

This is coming just as he has concluded arrangements for the construction of four new roads within Epe township, starting anytime from now.

A statement from the lawmaker issued on Saturday but made available to newsmen stated that the gesture forms part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in the constituency.

According to the statement, Hon. Raji stated that the move forms part of his overall objective of ensuring peace and security in Epe and its environs as a means of further stimulating the continued economic development of the area.

The statement stated that the Hon. Raji broke the news while making his address at the commission of the building after a deceased Assistant Inspector General of Police, the late Alhaji Ganiyu Agbaje, in Oke-Oyibo area of Epe township, last Friday.

While maintaining that legislative representation must translate into tangible impact on the people, Hon. Raji added that over 20 community roads have also been completed across the constituency, with four located in Kula Nla, Olooto, Komaadan, and Mafowosofo set for commissioning soon.

The Federal lawmaker stated that over ₦90 million in grants has been distributed to empower over 1,100 market women and 1,280 cooperative members, while youths have been trained in vocational skills, food processing, and renewable energy.

He added that “Commerce has been strengthened through the construction of over 900 market stalls across the constituency at Mowowale, Ito-Ikin, Mojoda, Aladepekun and Pobo, offering traders dignity and safety.

“Each of these projects underscores our vision: to bring governance closer to the people, empower the industrious, and make Epe a model of inclusive growth.”