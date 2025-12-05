Raji Empowers Constituents With 400 Stalls In Reconstructed Epe Market

The member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tasir Olawale Raji has donated 400 stalls to his constituents in the reconstructed Ayetoro Market located in the heart of Epe Town free of charge.

This is coming just as the federal lawmaker has received commendation from the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for his effective and impactful representation at the National Assembly.

These form part of the official commissioning of the heritage Ayetoro Market which was rebuilt by the lawmaker from the scratch, a ceremony that was well attended by the crème of Epe society led by the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamardeen Animashaun, a member of the Governance Advisory Council and the apex Leader of the APC in Epe Division, Alhaji Sakirudeen Seriki.

Ayetoro Market is a heritage community trading post which is almost synonymous with the ancient town of Epe but sensing that the condition of the old structure has become unbefitting of the rapidly modernizing community, Hon. Raji decided to rebuild it as part of his constituency projects initiative.

The commissioning took place on Tuesday with the Chairman of the APC in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi presiding over the activities while Oba Animashaun was the father of the day.

Addressing those present at the event, the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun lauded the lawmaker for his various life enhancing projects in the community with a call on beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity availed them by ensuring cleanliness of the new edifice and proper maintenance.

On his part, Hon. Raji, who described the day as a day of joy to him, traced the journey that culminated in the eventual launch of the edifice, saying he was donating the new edifice to those allotted free of charge as part of his efforts of eradicating poverty in the constituency.

According to Hon. Raji all the former traders in the old market totally 200 have been allotted their stalls in the new market while additional 200 new traders have also been taken care of.

In his address, Pastor Ojelabi who lauded the lawmaker for the numerous developmental strides that he has continued to attract to the constituency said, “You have done wonderfully well and I want to say on behalf of the party that we are proud of you.

“I mean the sort of infrastructure development we continue to see. Your unrelenting strides to empower your people in the education sector, health sector, in food production and so on and so forth.

We appreciate you and I know you can see the sort of number of crowds that are here today. They are here to appreciate what you have done for the development of both the people and the constituency itself.”