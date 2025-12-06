Raji Empowers Constituents With 400 Stalls In Reconstructed Epe Market

The member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tasir Olawale Raji, has donated 400 stalls to his constituents in the reconstructed Ayetoro Market located in the heart of Epe Town free of charge.

This is coming just as the federal lawmaker has received commendation from the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for his effective and impactful representation at the National Assembly.

These form part of the official commissioning of the heritage Ayetoro Market which was rebuilt by the lawmaker from the scratch, a ceremony that was well attended by the crème of Epe society led by the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamardeen Animashaun, a member of the Governance Advisory Council and the apex Leader of the APC in Epe Division,