Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is on the radar of Moroccan Botola side, Raja Casablanca.

Raja Casablanca will approach South African club Chippa United for the shotstopper this week, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is valued at around € 650,000 by Transfermarkt . Nwabali has been consistently linked with a move away from Chippa United after several impressive performances for the club and on the international scene.