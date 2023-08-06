Raise Your Game To Look Younger Like RMD

Whenever you come across legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, there is always a fashion tip or two that catches your eyes. There is hardly any kind of fashion that dulls his good looks.

In suits, he can be compared to James Bond (Sean Connery with the white beard in his late 60s). In casual, just a regular jeans and t-shirt, he looks like the young guy next door, ready to role with boys in the hood.

In native, tunic, agbada or smart casual, then paparazzi cannot let him go from the spotlight because they just look right for his personality. We have come to realise that it is not just RMD’s physical appearance that makes every attire fit to the teeth.

His calm and reserved, humble and mannered personality radiates from the inside. Aside that, he is young at heart. His looks and personality speak of a man in control of his mind, body and soul. This is why, at 62, RMD looks dapper like a fine wine, aging backward.