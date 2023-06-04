Rainy Season: Flood Fears As 626 Lgas Come Under Risk

Flooding imminent in Lagos, others

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), between 1998 and 2017, floods affected more than 2 billion people worldwide. People, who live in floodplains or non-resistant buildings or lack warning systems and awareness of flooding hazards were the most vulnerable. WHO also noted that 80 per cent of all documented disasters from natural hazards during the past 10 years had resulted from floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, heat waves and severe storms.

Floods are also increasing in frequency and intensity and the frequency and intensity of extreme precipitation are expected to continue to increase due to climate change. This is as it has been disclosed that over 626 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria are prone to flooding this year – about 80 per cent of the local governments in the country.

To this end, the Federal Government had urged the states to start sensitisation and mitigating efforts to prevent the impending disaster. The Federal Government expects intense and widespread flooding during the rainy season this year. The warning came as vulnerable communities were still recovering from an unprecedented flooding last year.

In 2022, at least, 600 people died and thousands of homes and farms were submerged across the country. Experts say that even moderate flooding in these communities this season could make their situation much worse. The country’s environmental authorities are predicting that there will be more rain this year than last year.

According to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) assessment, the states facing a high threat of flooding in the country’s south are: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bay- elsa, Benue, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Imo Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos and Rivers.

In the north, the at-risk states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Sokoto states. It added that Lagos, Kaduna, Suleija, Gombe, Yola, Makurdi, Abuja, Lafia, Asaba, Port- Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ibadan, Benin-City, Birnin- Kebbi, Lokoja, Kano, Nsukka, Sokoto, Ado- Ekiti, Owerri, Calabar, Maiduguri, Os- Mustapha Ahmed ogbo, Abakaliki and Awka will be experiencing both flash and urban flooding.

Speaking at the presentation of the 2023 climate-related disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed, said the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) revealed that a total of 66 Local Government Areas are at high flood risk in the months of April to June; 148 LGAs in July to September and 100 LGAs in the months of October and November.

He said a total of 41 LGAs fall within the moderate flood risk areas in the months of April to June; 199 LGAs in the months of July to September and 72 LGAs in the months of October and November. Ahmed also said this year’s forecast indicates a high risk of coastal flooding due to expected rise in sea level and tidal surge that may negatively impact agriculture, human settlements and transportation in Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos and Rivers states.

The 2023 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) released by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) warned Nigerians to prepare for earlier than normal onset of rainfall in most parts of the country. The prediction showed that the earliest onset will likely occur on or around March 2 in the coastal zone of the south-south states of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom, while onset of rainfall in the inland cities of the south will likely be in April.

Onset of rainfall in the central states is likely to be in May. It said peak rainfall would be between July and September, noting that due to high soil moisture, there would be flash floods in cities, while people living in flood-prone areas would experience riverine flood.

N200bn appropriated for flood preparedness

Sunday Telegraph learnt that a provision of N200 billion was made in the 2023 Appropriation Act, for the Ecological Office in the Presidency for flood preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and relief packages. Hon Henry Nwajiuba, who represented Mbaitoli/Ikeduru of Imo State in the 9th Assembly called on the Federal Government to take proactive measures as there are predictions that there will be another flood this year.

“We pay deaf ears to the sound and presence of risks associated with flooding. One thing that is clear is that they will surely occur whether we plan for them or not. “But, strategic planning and adequate funding will help mitigate the effects and facilitate quick and better recovery of lives, properties, economy and overall environment.

With the public outcry of limited funds, reactive response should be changed to proactive response to increase effectiveness of management and reduce losses of life and properties. “As far back as January 2022, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET), warned of impending floods across most states in Nigeria, especially flood prone areas and could continue until the end of November 2022 in many states across the nation.

“In 2012, 32 of 36 states were affected by flooding, with 363 people killed, over 2.1 million people displaced, about 7 million people affected and a total loss estimate of N2.6trillion recorded. “In 2022, 33 of 36 states and the FCT were affected, that is 92 per cent of the entire country, over 600 people killed.

Over 1.4 million people displaced and over 2.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance with over 60 per cent of this number being children. “Nigeria appears to be unready for climate change with a ranking of 162 of 180 countries in the environment performance index,” he said.

NEMA, NiMet plan against impending flood

The management of the National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and Nigerian Meteorological Services Agency met recently in a bid to tackle the impending flood predicted to hit the country this year. Parties in the two-day meeting in Abuja, said the experts’ technical programme would develop preparedness and mitigation strategies to address climate-related disasters for the 2023 rainy season.

“The strategic plan we intend to develop is predicated on the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by NiMet on January 24, 2023, and Annual Flood Outlook released by NIHSA on February 17, 2023,” the Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, stated. In February, the Federal Government announced that a total of 178 Local Government Areas in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory were at risk of high floods this year.

It disclosed this while providing the general highlights of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook put together by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, and presented to the public by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu. Speaking at the two-day technical expert meeting on 2023 climate-related disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies, Ahmed said NiMet and NIHSA had ensured the timely release of this year’s predictions.

This, he said, would inspire early action against climate risks in the numerous vulnerable communities across the country. “There is no doubt that today’s meeting has become more relevant and timely in consideration of our recent experiences of widespread floods and related disasters that have affected several states of Nigeria. “The 2022 flood disaster, which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria has wreaked havoc in all the states of the country.

Many of the affected communities are yet to recover from the impacts of the devastating event.” On his part, the Director-General, NIHSA, Clement Nze, said the agencies were not happy with the negligence by states in implementing the measures proffered by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact of floods in their domains.

Risks contributing to flood

Though it had said that flooding was caused by heavy rainfall and climate change, it is also said that the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Cameroon, without a warning to Nigeria as agreed in an MoU con- tributes to the flooding of parts of the country. The most recent flooding, which took place in 2022; affected Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and the surrounding region, began in the early summer of 2022 and ended in October.

According to a report, Lagos’s persistent vulnerability to intense rainfall and water overflow was linked to factors like low-lying coastal geography and weak flood control infrastructure. “The inability of the city’s wetland systems and lagoon to serve as a sponge for runoff water is also contributing to the perennial flood crisis that disrupts social-economic activities,” the report found.

Another report discovered that the effects of Kano city’s unrestrained urbanisation and inefficient flood control systems were responsible for torrential rainfall submerging neighborhoods. A review of satellite data also showed that building in green areas and near water bodies weakens the capability of natural water systems to protect the city.

As the rains have begun across the country, Nigerians will be hoping that authorities will quickly roll out short-term measures, such as improving the capacity drainages, reinforcing barriers and raising awareness, and preparing for emergencies. However, long-term solutions like investment in desilting rivers to increase the capacity of the water they can carry, building buffer dams, and clearing clogged drainages are essential, the experts said.

Ekiti, Bayelsa prepare for flooding

Ekiti State Government has announced its preparedness for the looming heavy flood situation earlier forecasted by two weather and climate agencies of the Federal Government. Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who announced this at the headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency, also urged the Federal Government to support his state, pointing out that the forecasts showed that the rainy season this year would be lengthy.

“As a state, we commenced early preparations towards that. In areas that are prone to flooding, we’ve commenced dredging on our own, and we’ve started to alert the people to be prepared. “We are also partnering with the Local Governments to ensure that we reduce the effect of floods.

But you can do more if you have the support of an agency like NEMA. That is why I’ve come here, for we need NEMA to focus more on Ekiti, with respect to its intervention for our people,” Oyebanji stated. That came as the Bayelsa State Government established a Directorate of Erosion and Flood Control as a response to the challenge of perennial flood devastation and the impact of coastal erosion in the state.

The directorate is also saddled with the responsibility of proffering solutions to the twin natural disasters. Governor Douye Diri, while inaugurating the members of the body at the Government House in Yenagoa, explained that the impact of erosion and annual flooding on the socio- economic lives of Bayelsans necessitated the setting up of the Directorate.

“You must address the threats of flooding and erosion with the utmost priority that they deserve. Developing sustainable flood management practices, introducing erosion control techniques and designing flood-resistant structures among other methods that can be adopted to mitigate the risks involved,” he said.