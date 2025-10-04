Rainy Season: Fight Mosquito, Safeguard Health

97% of Nigerians at risk of being infected with malaria -Severe Malaria Observatory Report



It is the rainy season again, which breeds mosquitoes, especially in areas where there is stagnant water. This is dreadful because stagnant water, as shown in this story by Isioma Madike, provides a suitable environment for mosquitoes to bloom

On Monday, roads and houses were flooded and property worth millions of naira destroyed in Lagos after a-four hour downpour that started in the early hours of the day. To many, it was a sad reminder that the rains are back. To most Nigerians, the rainy season is not just a time to get lots of water in a small community that lacks access to potable water, but also an opportunity to dispose of their domestic waste. This is because of the belief by many, especially on the outskirts, that the gutters and water drains are sites to dump refuse to be washed off. Incidentally, people became worried after Monday’s rain about mosquitoes, which usually find a new home in peoples’ houses. Although many try to use different insecticide sprays to get rid of the winged nuisances, this, according to what Saturday Telegraph gathered, achieves little or no result. Ade, five, struggled to free himself from the mesh of the Long Lasting Insecticide Net (LLIN) draped over his spring bed. He had just woken from a mosquito-free sleep but as he struggled, his best effort seemed to get him into deeper trouble.

Monsuratu, his mother, reached out, disentangled him and folded the net, carefully placing it on the railings of the bed. It will be unfolded again at night and draped over Ade’s bed when he goes to sleep. Such a seemingly tiring daily ritual can keep Ade alive and protected from malaria, the number one killer of children in this tiny slum of Small Kuramo, in the Jakande/ Ajah axis of Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. According to a World Bank Malaria Control Booster Project report, one out of every three children under five years dies of malaria in developing countries of which Nigeria is one. Ade is five and has been sleeping under a mosquito net since 2023. As he stepped down from the bed, he stretched, yawned and reached out for a steaming bowl of ‘Koko,’ a staple breakfast meal made of ground millet. The long-lasting insecticide nets, according to medical experts, have proved more efficient than the conventional Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) because they do not need retreatment and have a life span of three to five years. Monsuratu was given an insecticide treated net a few years ago but it has not been re-treated and is rather worn out; although it is still being used.

In poor neighbourhoods like Small Kuramo, it is common for families to continue to use conventional insecticide nets without proper re-treatment; this reduces their effectiveness considerably. One of the reasons is that the chemicals for re-treatment are not readily available and have a cost that families cannot always afford. This, however, may be the reason the government has continued to stress the importance of LLIN, particularly those living in mosquito-prone localities. But investigations have shown that many residents of such neighbourhoods have dumped the nets freely distributed to them via primary health centres to combat the scourge of malaria. This attitude follows allegations of severe adverse reactions, body itching and rashes, which many claimed to have experienced shortly after sleeping under the net.

Mrs Abike Balogun, who lives at the popular Oluwole Housing Estate, Ogba-Lagos, told this reporter that she and her friends had not been using the nets since they were given in July, 2022. This, according to her, was because of the adverse reactions experienced by one of her neighbours who had been using the net since 2020. Balogun narrated how she was once woken up in the middle of the night by the wailings of her neighbour, a woman, and her two children. “They complained of intense itching and the whole neighbourhood had to gather to assist by rubbing palm oil all over their body.

“We also heard that the net had killed someone in Agege early last year. Although we cannot verify that one, some people said it was a rumour. “But one has to be careful since life has no duplicate,” she added Balogun is not alone in her fears. A petty trader, Mrs Elizabeth Nwaka, also said that many people in her neighbourhood had stopped using the LLIN following another rumour that a baby died from inhaling the chemical in the net. Nwaka lives in the Akute area of Ogun State. She denied the claims that the baby’s mother did not comply with the instructions given to her.

She said: “The woman spread it out for three days to lessen the effect of the chemical as instructed by the health officials when she went to collect it. “Yet, the child died after one week of usage from the effect of the chemical in the net. Many people believed the baby must have inhaled much of the chemical on the net. “Those already using it had to throw theirs away while some of us who had not started, never bother to try it again.” There are others who complain that the chemicals on the net irritate their eyes. “My last child in the boarding house at Odogbolu in Ogun State came back home during the last long vacation with a swollen eye. After the doctor’s examination, it was traced to the treated net we gave to him to use at school. “The doctor then advised us to stop him from using it for the time being so as not to damage his eye. The man was sincere in telling us the truth. Although his thinking was that the boy didn’t use it properly, that he may not have diffused it before use.

“But to be forewarned is to be forearmed as the saying goes. “We had to ban it totally because we cannot see another eye to buy once the God’s given one is impaired. We became afraid and since then, none of us wants to touch the net, talk less of using it.” Balogun and Nwaka’s are not isolated cases. Patricia Obi had her experience with the treated net as well. “The net caused a big confusion for me. The first three days I used it, my body itched for eternity. I thought it could harm me. When the problem persisted, my brother had to consult our family doctor, who explained the reason for the itching.

“He asked if I sun-dried the net or spread it inside my house. I told him I did none of such. “He then enlightened us on the procedure. He said that the first thing to do when one brings the net home is to spread it inside the house for a whole day and not in the sun. “After that, according to the doctor, one could use the net. He said if the technique is carefully followed, it would not itch much, even if the person is allergic to it.

“He also stressed that doing so would help the efficacy of the chemical in the net and improve its durability,” she said. The story is not different from another mother of four who identified herself simply as Oluwatoyin. She claimed to have stopped using the net following rashes which she experienced shortly after sleeping under the net. “I’d rather battle with mosquitoes than die from the chemicals on the net. Since then I have been managing the door and window nets in my house and those have been fine for me and my family,” she added. There are many more stories similar but with variations among the residents sampled across Lagos and Ogun states. They cited different reasons, ranging from itching to intense heat. But, a public health physician and former national malaria control programme, Dr Nnenna Ezeigwe, once said that the problem of body itch being experienced by some people could be traced to their failure to adhere to instructions on the usage of the net. Ezeigwe said: “You know when people get the net, they are supposed to open it and spread it outside, under a shade, not under the sun. It must be shielded from the sun. It must be spread under that shade for 24 hours before they start using it.

“If that is done, that itching is not likely to occur. If they take it to the sun, the chemical will not be effective the way it is supposed to be. “The itching, however, does not last on the body and there is no likely health hazard, using the net. We do give this information to the public when we give these nets out to the people. “The problem is that, if you observe, you would hardly see a place where these nets are distributed and you would not see people rushing to collect them. “At the end of the day, the people will not listen to get information on how to use them but they will head straight to their homes. The heat is a psychological thing. “What I mean is that some people might have been hot before they came into the net and perhaps their bed; the room may be hot too. “By the time they lie down, they soon discover they are hot. It is not the net that really makes them get hot; it is the temperature they came with from outside before they lay inside the nets. “The net is perforated enough to reduce any possibility of heat affecting anyone sleeping inside it. However, I can’t say that Nigerians are telling lies by complaining about this. “Some people might think that it is hot for them. In that case, I don’t know how better they can protect themselves except if they want to adopt the IRS, that is, by spraying their rooms with the correct chemicals.” Severe Malaria Observatory in its recent report; Malaria in Nigeria: Statistics & Facts indicated that malaria is transmitted throughout Nigeria, with 97 per cent of the population at risk of being infected with malaria. According to the 2024 World Malaria Report, Nigeria accounts for the highest percentage of the global malaria burden compared to any other country, with 25.9 per cent of the global estimated malaria cases.

The report also said that the country has 30.9 per cent of the estimated deaths, as well as an estimated 55 per cent of malaria cases in West Africa in 2023. Nigeria’s large population, along with other factors such as sanitation management and vegetation that favour mosquito breeding, it added, accounts for the persistent rise in malaria transmission. In view of the high prevalence, the Federal Government has consistently advocated the use of long-lasting insecticidal nets as the most effective way to combat the scourge. The states have also keyed into this programme. For instance, millions of insecticide treated nets are said to have been distributed in Lagos State since 2000, to mothers of children under the age of five years. T h i s is usually done e i t h e r d u r i n g integrated programmes with imm u n i s a – tion campaigns or d u r i n g s t a n d -alone campaigns in many if not all of the local government areas of the state. The state government, it was gathered, began the pilot scheme of the Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in two high malaria burden areas within Ikorodu Local Government and Otto-Awori Local Council Development Areas. According to the state government, the safe and effective nature of treated nets in combating mosquitoes and other harmful insects are usually explained by community interventions. It noted that the cosmopolitan nature of the state coupled with the abundant distribution of coastal areas encouraged the development of stagnant water responsible for the breeding of anopheles mosquitoes. This, the state said, contributes to the stable pattern and continuous transmission of malaria all year round.

“Morbidity and mortality trend of malaria cases continued to worsen due, among other factors, ceaseless rains, the crumbling infrastructure of primary healthcare centres and poor utilisation of insecticide treated bed nets,” said an official of the state ministry of Health, who does not want to be quoted. Insecticide treated nets are low cost and are said to be a highly effective way of reducing the incidence of malaria in people who sleep under them. This, according to medical experts, has been conclusively shown in a series of trials to substantially reduce child mortality in malaria-endemic areas.

By preventing malaria, treated nets reduce the need for treatment and the pressure on health services, which is particularly important in view of the increase in drug resistant falciparum malaria parasites. This realisation has made the promotion of treated nets the core of malaria eradication programme through free distribution in addition to other methods recommended by the WHO. The other methods include IRS, Intermittent Preventive Treatment (ITP) for pregnant women, and Rapid Diagnostic Test (Ruts) kits. Prince Ned Nwoko, a lawyer and Senator, who undertook a symbolic expedition to Antarctica to flag off a Malaria Eradication Project in January 2020, had said he was looking at how to clean up Nigeria.

This, he noted, would involve sanitation and fumigation. He added: “This is where the public will participate, everybody must be involved. People might not be involved in the research to be done in the laboratory or funds but when it comes to clean up Nigeria, everybody must be involved. “We know how mosquitoes breed, it’s from a dirty environment, and we have a very dirty environment everywhere across Nigeria. “So, when the time comes, everybody must be ready to clean up Nigeria, it’s going to involve a lot. The environment will be clean. “When it is clean, mosquitoes will reduce and other parasites too. Once we are sure that the environment is clean, we can then fumigate. That is the last step in dealing with getting a clean environment in Nigeria. “Clean environment is key because the health issue stems from there.” Malaria has remained a major public health problem in Nigeria. It accounts for over 60 per cent outpatient visits and 30 per cent hospital admissions, according to medical records, in Nigeria. The disease has impacted and continues to impact negatively on the economy with billions of naira said to be lost to the disease as cost of treatment and loss in man-hours annually.