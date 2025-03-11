Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc, Renders Many Homeless In Kwara

Share

Rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Ijagbo community, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, rendering hundred of residents homeless.

New Telegraph gathered that educational institutions, residential houses and market stalls were destroyed with their roofs blown away and property damaged.

In Ansar Deen College, Ijagbo, more than 10 classrooms were affected, leaving students and teachers stranded.

It was gathered that the storm, struck around 4pm on Monday, blew off roofs and exposed classrooms to the elements, damaging essential learning materials and disrupting academic activities.

Reacting to the development, the school’s Principal, Olaniyi Musbaudeen, appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for immediate intervention to restore the damaged infrastructure.

“We are deeply saddened by this disaster. The destruction of these classrooms poses a serious threat to our students’ education.

“We urgently need the government’s support to rebuild,” Musbaudeen said.

Another school Principal, A. M. Saheed, echoed the call for help by her colleague, stressing that delay in reconstruction could have long-term consequences on students’ academic progress.

