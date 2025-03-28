Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Kogi, Destroys Over 500 Houses

Share

No fewer than 500 houses have been destroyed Kogi State, when a devastating rainstorm swept through Itobe District in Ofu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

The rain also rendered many families homeless. Properties worth millions of naira, including schools, health centers, electric poles, churches, and mosque, were also damaged, while several residents sustained injuries.

Speaking on the incident yesterday, the Ejeh of Ofu, Alhaji Akwu Obaje, described the damage as “disheartening” and called for urgent assistance for the victims.

“ T h e scene is chaotic, with roofs torn off buildings, trees uprooted, and power lines snapped,” he said. O b a j e noted that six villages were severely affected, including Itobe, Adumu, Oladebu, Ajegwu, and Itagidi.

“The destruction caused by the rainstorm has left many families without shelter, and the community is in dire need of support.

“The government and wellmeaning individuals must respond promptly to provide relief to the victims and help them rebuild their lives. “Our thoughts are with the people of Itobe District during this difficult time,” he added.

The royal father appealed to the government, corporate organisations, and compassionate Nigerians to intervene swiftly and provide relief materials to affected families.

“I urge the government and kind-hearted individuals to help restore hope to those who have lost their homes and means of livelihood,” he reiterated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

