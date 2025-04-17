Rainstorm Destroys Over 80 Houses In Delta

Share

Rainstorm has wreaked havoc at three towns in Delta State and rendered over 500 persons homeless. Ancestral trees, roofs of ancient and modern homes, live-stocks, including pigs, poultry fowls, goats and fish ponds went into the disaster.

Sign-posts of hotels, schools, churches, business centers and eateries that were positioned in strategic junctions and roundabouts were damaged.

Also, stanchions and Gee-Pee anks of many houses and their entrance gates were pulled down by the rainstorm. The affected towns include Ugokodoko, Ughoton and Sapele.

The casualties were mainly men and women in over 200 families, without counting their children.

The heavy downpour prevented motorists from plying the major roads of the affected towns, A victim, Pa Edmond Akpofure, in Sapele yesterday appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other public-spirited individuals and corporate organizations to come to the aid of the affected families.

He lamented his homelessness and the depression he has suffered since the occurrence.

