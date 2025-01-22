Rainoil Tennis Open Returns With Huge Prize Money

Share

Much-anticipated Rainoil Open Tennis Championship is set to finally make a return to the Nigerian tennis circuit after a two-year absence.

The competition which was scheduled to hold in 2024 will now take place between February 3 and 9, 2025 with the winners smiling home in both male and female categories with N2 million each.

Our correspondent also gathered that the tournament which is one of the biggest national competitions in terms of prize money, will be held inside the tennis section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938.

The competition will come as a huge relief to players who have been craving tournaments since the Dala Hard Court championship ended in Kano last year. The event is scheduled to hold immediately after Nigeria’s Davis Cup outing in South Africa.

