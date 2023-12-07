Rainoil Grandslam Tennis Starts Today At Ikoyi Club

The annual Grand Slam Tennis competition sponsored by Rainoil starts today at the Ikoyi Club 1938. On Tuesday, the draws for the event were made, as club members are expected to be on parade to showcase their skills and earn bragging rights over one another in the competition.

The men will compete for honours in the singles A and B categories, while the women are to compete in the ladies’ singles. The veteran singles cadre is on the cards for smashers between the ages of 60 and 69, while players of 70 and older will take part in the Super Veterans cadre.

The team event will also be held in the tournament, which is expected to run until December 16. While the individual events start today, team events will serve off on Monday, December 11. The chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Akeem Mustafa, said yesterday that all was set for the tournament.

“We have been preparing for this for some time now, and we are ready. In our usual way at Ikoyin Club, we set a good standard to create the template for all participants. “I am certain that all the participants will enjoy the forthcoming competition,” Mustafa said.