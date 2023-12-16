Rainoil Grandslam Tennis Ends Today at Ikoyi Club

The annual Rainoil Grandslam Tennis tournament which started on December 7 at Ikoyi Club 1938 ends today in Lagos. Top players in the elite club have been competing for honours in the past one week in the Singles A and B cadre, Women Singles, Veterans and Super Veterans categories.

A total of 16 players that started the event in Singles A, 32 players started in Singles B and all the winners will receive their prizes this evening at the Tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club. Chairman of the Tennis section Akeem Mustafa, on Friday said com- petition had been very interesting and competitive.

“All the participants are winners because the idea is not just to win but to bond as members and also to keep fit while we also test over skills in the interesting sport of tennis,” Mustafa said. The Chairman showered praises on the sponsors for the continued partnership with the club and promised that the competition would get better with every edition.