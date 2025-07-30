Rainoil Gas Commissions 10 New LPG Outlets In H1 2025

Rainoil Gas Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost integrated gas companies, has commissioned 10 new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retail outlets in the first half of 2025, as part of efforts to expand access to clean and affordable energy across the country.

The newly launched outlets include six 30MT LPG plants and four 5MT add-on skids, strategically located across key cities in the South-West, South-South, and North-Central regions.

The outlets are sited in Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Ore, Agbor, Calabar, Ikom, Egba, Benin Bypass, Sakponba, and Irrua.

The Managing Director of Rainoil Gas, Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine said the expansion underscores the compnay’s commitment to deepening LPG infrastructure and improving the availability of safe cooking gas to meet rising consumer demand nationwide.

Omuojine, said accessible, reliable and affordable energy is essential for economic development.

These new LPG sites are a reflection of our commitment to bridging the existing infrastructure gap, particularly relating to last-mile delivery of cooking gas.

He added that Rainoil Gas is fully aligned with the Government’s agenda of ensuring universal access to clean cooking energy solutions in Nigeria by 2030, while improving public health by reducing exposure to harmful smoke, protecting the environment through reduced deforestation and desertification, and fostering economic growth via job creation and lower household fuel costs.

Industry stakeholders have applauded the move, describing it as a strategic alignment with the Federal Government’s drive to promote gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel of choice under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

The company added that more LPG outlets are scheduled to be commissioned later in the year, in line with its long-term plan to play a leading role in the domestic gas sector.