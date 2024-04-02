Rainfall Destroys 200 Houses Within Two Weeks In Oyo Community

Torrential rainfalls have destroyed about 200 houses, rendered many homeless within two weeks in the Ajaawa, headquarters of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

One of the affected persons, who identified himself as Kolajo, described the two separate rainfalls as unfortunate, adding that two persons were injured and rushed to a hospital during the period.

“It was a disastrous occurrence. The first rainfall occured nine days ago (last week Thursday), and it destroyed over 100 houses. We are yet to recover from that when another downpour started on Tuesday at about 4pm and when it stopped over 200 houses had been destroyed. It is devastating,” Kolajo said.

The traditional ruler of the town, Alajaawa of Ajaawa, Oba Thompson Adeyeye, also confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, while expressing grief over the disaster.

He urged governments, political office holders and philanthropists to rise to the aid of the community.

New Telegraph gathered on Tuesday that the lawmaker representing Ogo-Oluwa/ Surulere federal constituency, Hon Sunday Makanjuola, had sent his domestic aides to commiserate with the people of the town over the disaster and assess the extent of damage.

Obalade Kadewole, a domestic aide to the lawmaker, confirmed this in a short statement where he said, “Honourable is seriously pained by the development and is strenuously working on bringing relief to the victims”.