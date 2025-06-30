Rain Of Tributes To Late Nigerian Filmmaker, Peters

Tributes have continued to roll in for late Nigerian actor, producer and filmmaker, Kayode Peters, who passed way in Toronto, Canada.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his family made the announcement on instagram that the actor died after a prolonged illness on Saturday.

He was popularly known for creating and producing the popular series, ‘Flatmates’ and serving as the executive producer of its successor, ‘My Flatmates’. Meanwhile, tributes have continued to roll in for the late producer, with many recounting good times they shared with the actor.

Reacting to the demise of Peters, Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard wrote on his instagram page: “Ah! Kayode, this is a painful exit oh. You were an all around good guy. “Always willing to support, collaborate and always willing to push people into great strategic positions.

“Every time we spoke on the phone, it was always a burst of great ideas on all we can become in this creative space.

Brother, I GO MISS YOU,” he said Another actor, Gabriel Afolayan also took to his Instagram page to express his commiseration, “God bless your soul, you are a genuine human and you made your mark. You made life easy for me while coming up in the game.