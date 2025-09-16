Rain Disrupts Smooth Resumption In Kwara Schools

An early morning downpour in Ilorin yesterday disrupted the smooth resumption in primary and secondary schools in the Kwara State capital. The rain, which started around 7.35 am, lasted until 11.05 am.

The rain disrupted the movement of students and parents who were either at bus stops or already on their way to resume for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Fewer vehicles were seen on the roads due to the rain, unlike regular days when traffic is usually heavy.

Additionally, in some of the schools visited by journalists, there were fewer students, particularly in private schools, which typically experience high attendance on the first day of resumption.

In some public schools, students were observed entering the premises as late as 9:30 a.m., with no apparent supervision in place to address their tardiness.