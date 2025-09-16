Rain: Air Peace Announces Delay In Flights

Nigeria airline, Air Peace, has announced delays on some of its flights across the country following heavy rainfall in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe explained that while the weather was beyond its control, it was working to minimise the disruptions.

According to the statement, the adverse weather conditions affected schedules, but passenger safety remained paramount.

Passengers seeking updated flight schedules were advised to reach the airline via email or phone.

READ ALSO

The airline further stressed its safety record, noting that “Safety is not just a priority but a core commitment.

“We wish to inform you that due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating networks will be delayed.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely,” Air Peace said.