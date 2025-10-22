Raila Odinga’s Failed Dreams

The height of his perennial struggle was as Prime Minister of Kenya, which was not better than where his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga stopped under Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. Africa meant so much to Raila Odinga, who sadly died in faraway India.

Raila did his utmost best to become president of Kenya. Five times he contested elections to the office, five times he lost. From the crowd that attended his funeral, even the blind could see that the man was very popular.

Denying him the opportunity to lead Kenya also created national tension which led to loss of lives. Losing elections did not stop him from craving for service. This could be seen in the return of the position of Prime Minister, in 2008, 44 years after Kenya occupied that post in 1964. The question now becomes what Raila achieved in his five years as Prime minister, between 2008 and 2013.

For a man who stayed close to the corridors of power for 43 years, the system cannot be held entirely responsible for the absence of some basic ingredients that make life better for the vast majority of the people. Democracy is not about personal battles, it also entails attainment of the common good. A Member of Parliament, representing Langata Constituency, from 1992 to 2013, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, 2001 to 2002.

Minister of Roads, Public Works and Housing, 2003 to 2006. Prime Minister of Kenya, 2008 to 2013. African Union High Representative for Infrastructure, 2018 to 2023. These were powerful portfolios. Raila saw it all. He went to jail, came out and before his death had served under presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki. His father was the first Vice President of Kenya.

That call to service was in the blood. It may be safe to say that in the bid to get to the top, Raila shuttled from one political party or coalition to another. Between 1992 and 2025, he was identified with as many as six political parties, from Forum for Restoration of Democracy, to Orange Democratic Movement.

Failure in Kenya propelled him to try beyond the shores of East Africa. In 2024, he planned to join the African Union, as Chairperson. That would have been an opportunity to sell his ideals to the continent. Unfortunately, Raila was defeated much later by Mahamud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti.

Anyone who was in government for donkey years but could not uplift vital infrastructure at home, must allow others to pass judgment

As a young man, Raila knew what Africa could achieve as a strong bloc with one voice. He was a sports personality having played football for Luo Union, which later became Gor Maria and remains the first East African club to win a continental title, the African Winners’ Cup, in 1987. For an Afrocentric leader to spend his last days in an Indian hospital, far away from Nairobi, Mombasa or Kisumu, it says a lot about the character of African leaders.

It is not enough to sermonise from Abuja to Accra or Cairo to Cape Town without looking at oneself in the mirror. Kenyatta stayed home and died in Kenya. Nnamdi Azikiwe breathed his last in Nigeria. Felix Houphouet-Boigny passed on in Cote d’Ivoire. Nelson Mandela bade farewell in South Africa. Gamal Abdel Nasser did not step out of Egypt when he departed.

Those were men who believed in Africa, from the depth of their soul. Leopold Senghor died in France. Kwame Nkrumah was lost in Rumania. Ghana also lost John Atta-Mills overseas.

Two former Zambian presidents, Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa, died in Paris and London, respectively. Other African leaders, Omar Bongo, Hage Geingob, Pascal Lissouba and Pierre Nkurunziza also joined the train.

Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria assumed office as a Military Head of State in December 1983 blaming ousted President Shehu Shagari for the sorry state of Nigerian hospitals. The general was bold enough to dare colonial masters, Britain, for harbouring Umaru Dikko. A botched attempt to abduct Dikko in 1985 led to a diplomatic row.

The same Buhari would die in a London hospital on July 13 this year, barely two years after ruling again as civilian president for eight years. The money spent on his medical trips was enough to equip a modern hospital in any part of Nigeria. Shagari died at home, but Buhari did so abroad. Another Nigerian leader, Umaru Yar’Adua died outside the country, in Saudi Arabia.

Guinea lost two of their leaders, Lansana Conte and Ahmed Sekou Toure, abroad. Togo’s Gnassingbe Eyadema, who spent most of his time as president, died in the air as he was being flown to France for treatment. While we acknowledge Raila Odinga as a dogged fighter for justice in the electoral process and as one man who took his crusade for African unity from East to West, North to South, his passage in India should worry fellow Africans.

Democracy is not about elections. Development is a key ingredient of nationhood. One does not have to be president to have an impact on society. Anyone who was in government for donkey years but could not uplift vital infrastructure at home, must allow others to pass judgment. And the scores will not be high.