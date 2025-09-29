Rail: Undeveloped Inland Terminals Hinder 126m Tonnes Cargo Movement

Lack of functional dry ports across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria has limited movement of 126 million tonnes of cargoes by railway from the port annually. it was learnt that importers were spending over N600 billion annually by road to freight their consignments from the port to their different destinations in the country.

Findings revealed that about 95 per cent of consignments from the ports are freighted by trucks as Inland Containers Depots ICDs)’s investors and state governments failed to make their concessioned dry ports functional.

The development of dry ports across the country, which is an initiative of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), is aimed at decongesting the nation’s seaports, take shipping services to shippers’ at the hinterland, boost government revenue as well as the economies of the host communities.

It was gathered that the council had planned to established 210, 000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry ports in the six geopolitical zones of the country under Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, out of which Oyo and Abia got the highest TEUs allocations because of the volume of trade in the areas. The plan was to move 126 million tonnes of consignments out of the port as each 20 feet is stacked with 600 tonnes of goods.

In 2006, 50,000 TEUs were allocated to Oyo State at Ibadan and was concessioned to Catamaran Logistics Limited, while Abia State got 50,000 TEUs at Isiala Ngwa, which is to be managed by Eastgate Limited. Other locations are Plateau State (Jos) with 20,000 TEUs by Duncan Maritime Nig. Limited; Kano State (Dala) with 20,000 TEUs by Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.;

Katsina State (Funtua) with 10,000 TEUs by Equitorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited and Borno State (Maiduguri) with 10,000 TEUs by Migfo Nigeria Limited. , since 2006, only ICNL Kaduna and Zawachiki/Dala Inland Port Kano with 20,000 TEUs capacity were commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari and are fully in operation, while the others are in different stages of completion. Statistics revealed that the dry ports has capacity to warehouse 126 million tonnes of cargoes or 210,000Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

However, the NRC Deputy Director, Marketing and Commercial, Mr. Yemi Odunowo, said that only 140,120 tonnes of goods were freighted by railway in the first half of the year, cement topped the list with 35,880 tonnes of the shipment, while import and export containers was 85,600 tonnes, and other commodities accounted for 24,640 tonnes, all moved between Lagos and Ibadan.

On the narrow-gauge side, Odunowo said 13,010 tonnes were lifted, comprising 34,760 tonnes of import and export containers moved between Ebutemeta, Iddo, Ijoko, and APMT, as well as 2,250 tonnes of cement moved to Oshogbo and Ilorin, adding that in terms of frequency, the standard gauge recorded 26 trips for cement, 98 for import and export containers, and 17 for ENL cargoes, while the narrow gauge recorded 49 trips for containers and five for cement.

While noting that the performance demonstrates rail’s growing relevance in cargo evacuation from Lagos ports, Odunowo lamented the challenges still crippling operations. However, he lamented that the corporation was grappling with shortages of locomotives and wagons, which severely limit the number of trips that can be made despite the high demand from shippers.

He explained that many freight customers are willing to move more cargo by rail, but the corporation is constrained by inadequate rolling stock. The deputy director said: “We need more locomotives and spares for both locomotives and wagons, and the procurement of additional wagons is a pressing requirement.”

Recall that the NSC’s Deputy Director, Public-Private Partnership, Mallam Mustapha Zubairu had said that there were a lot of factors that had affected the early commencement of the project, noting some state governments had failed to perform their own commitment based on implementation strategy. Zubairu noted: “They are supposed to play key roles toward the provision of basic amenities like access road to the site, perimeter fencing, security, water and others.

“Most state governments failed to discharge some of these responsibilities and the most critical of them all is the land to be delivered free from all encumbrances and this was relatively challenging for some state governments.”