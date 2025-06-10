Rail Transport On Warri–Itakpe Corridor Safe, Operational – NRC

Share

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the rail transport on Warri-Itakpe (WITS) corridor is safe and operational. The Ag. Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, said this, in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

He said: “The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a widely circulated social media massage warning the public to avoid train travel, particularly along Warri – Itakpe rail corridor.

“The message, accompanied by a short video showing removed rail clips, falsely claims that rail transport is currently unsafe and urges passengers to cancel travel plans. “We wish to categorically state that this information is misleading and unfounded.”

Unyimadu noted that the identified incident, which involved the temporary removal of some rail clips at a specific location on the corridor, was promptly detected during routine inspection and was immediately rectified by NRC maintenance team.

“All necessary safety and operational protocols were strictly followed to ensure that no threat was posed to passengers or the integrity of the train operations.

“Indeed, the Warri-Itakpe train (WITS) has successfully passed through affected section without any incident, further confirming the safety of the route,” he said. He pointed out that the NRC remained committed to the highest standards of safety and security in all its operations.

