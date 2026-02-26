Rahman Jago Confirms Burna Boy’s Conversion To Islam

Popular Nigerian high-fashion brand owner and associate of Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, popularly known as Rahman Jago, has confirmed the self-acclaimed Afrobeat Giant’s conversion from Christianity to Islam.

Taking to his social media page to address the issue, Jago shared a video of Burna Boy praising Allah, which has since sparked widespread reactions and debate among fans and followers.

In swift reaction, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, posted a remark on the video of Burna Boy praising Allah, calling him “so happy,” and wishing him peace in his Islamic journey: “May Allah (SWT) make it so easy for him.”

In response to a fan’s question on whether Burna Boy had actually converted, Ahmad stated that Burna Boy hadn’t formally verified it, although some of the singer’s acquaintances said he had.

However, Rahman Jago wrote, “He converted.” Burna Boy is now a Muslim, stating unequivocally that he has converted to Islam.

New Telegraph recalls that in a recent podcast, Burna Boy said that he had “at some point” converted to Islam in search of the truth.

Burna Boy confirmed his conversion during a livestream with Plaueboymax, where he shared his views on creation.