Popular Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau has officially tied the knot with her fiancé, Ibrahim Garba, in a low-key and intimate wedding ceremony.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the wedding took place just 50 days after the passing of Sadau’s father.

It was revealed that the groom paid a bride price of ₦300,000 in line with cultural traditions.

Rahama Sadau, known for her outstanding talent in the Kannywood film industry, has often been in the spotlight, not only for her work but also for her bold and sometimes unconventional fashion choices.

Her style has occasionally sparked debate among conservative audiences in northern Nigeria, with some feeling it clashes with cultural and religious norms.

Despite the criticism, Sadau has built an impressive career, breaking barriers for women in the northern film industry.

Beyond Kannywood and Nollywood, she has featured in international projects, including Indian cinema, most notably appearing in the 2022 Bollywood film “Khuda Haafiz.”

News of her marriage has set social media abuzz, with many fans sending congratulatory messages and wishing the couple a blissful life together.

The actress has yet to share official wedding photos, but the news continues to trend among fans of Hausa entertainment.