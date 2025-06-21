Rage Of Nature: Living Dangerously With Flood

Share

Oyan Dam: Our synergy with OORBDA’ll prevent flooding, says Wahab

Mosquito nets, use of insecticides should not be jettisoned at this time –Prof Onajole

‘It has become a yearly ritual; nothing is done to ameliorate our suffering’

The rainy season is here again with Nigeria expected to experience varying rainfall patterns, with some areas facing high flood risks. In a country notoriously prone to flooding with the devastating impact felt year after year, there is anxiety that the impending deluge would, as usual, disrupt socio-economic activities and endanger lives. Isioma Madike reports.

Every year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) comes up with an Annual Flood Outlook. This is the official early warning signal about floods and climate conditions.

The annual release of the documents is to alert stakeholders, governments, environmentalists and all concerned on the impending effects of flooding.

According to the agency, floods in Nigeria are traceable to topography, urban development, bloating population among other factors.

Other than that, environmental issues and violation by residents who engage, for instance, in indiscriminate dumping of refuse, building on flood paths, and illegal encroachment of drainage are major causes of flooding in Nigeria.

This may be the reason why many are worried that the authorities do not seem to take the issue of flooding seriously. They have advised that the country’s leadership take the current predictions of NiMet 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) with seriousness.

NiMET had issued a grim warning that “A normal to below-normal annual rainfall is anticipated in most parts of Nigeria compared to long-term average.” The Agency had also warned that “high-intensity rainfall is expected in May to June, which may likely result in flash floods in the coastal cities.”

But, experts are worried about the consequences of not preparing for the rage of nature, especially flooding.

The Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimmo Bassey, was quoted to have said: “A look at how past floods have been handled in Nigeria shows clearly that we are not short of predictions and forecasting of impending disasters.

“But, our governments and respective agencies have consistently fallen short of the expectations of citizenry who have been routinely abandoned to battle the floods.”

Bassey was proved right.

After just a few rains, many parts of the country are back to an unsavoury familiar path. The rains started giving signs in the first week of April and have been steady ever since. In recent weeks, it appears to have come back again in full force, and as always, it is bad news for most residents.

The people of Kpege-Mokwa in Mokwa Local Government Area, Niger State, were the first to experience its fury as many residents were thrown into deep sorrow over the devastating flooding that struck the community in the early hours of May 29.

It was reported that heavy rainfall in the community began about 3am while many residents were still asleep, resulting in significant loss of lives, property and widespread distress.

Yet, the Kpege-Mokwa incident, was not an isolated case. While the people were still mourning, another round of flooding struck the adjoining communities in June following an early morning downpour, according to reports.

Those affected include Jaagi, Rabba, Koshaba, Daffan, Kpautagi and Ezhi.

The residents of the areas were said to have woken up to find their homes, roads, and farmlands submerged by floodwaters, triggering panic and further displacement.

In Jaagi, the situation was described as unprecedented, with widespread destruction of homes and properties.

Judging from those destructions, deaths, and general calamity arising from the deadly flooding, residents across the country are immersed in fears and troubled about averting further tragedies in the coming days.

“We are frightened because of more predictions of doom occasioned by the rains. It has started sending jitters,” a resident of the Makoko area of Yaba-Lagos told one of our reporters.

The Federal Ministry of Environment identified 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas across 33 states and the FCT as high flood risk areas, while 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs in 31 states and the FCT are considered moderate flood risk areas.

Specifically, high flood risk is predicted for 657 communities between April and June, 544 communities between July and September, and 484 communities between October and November, according to the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

This followed the April 10, presentation of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. (Prof) Joseph Terlumun Utsev, in Abuja under the theme; Flood Resilience: “Focusing on Communities Preparedness and Adaptive Strategies for Flood Management.”

The presentation outlined the Federal Government’s comprehensive strategies for flood preparedness and response in Nigeria.

Utsev emphasised the importance of annual forecasts in guiding proactive planning and noted that floods remain one of the most destructive natural disasters globally.

He had promised the Ministry’s commitment to building a flood-resilient Nigeria and called for collaboration among all stakeholders to protect lives, property, and National Development.

Richard Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, who also spoke at the occasion, emphasised the severe impact of flooding on communities, infrastructure, and the environment.

Pheelangwah stressed the importance of effective prediction, preparedness and response strategies, especially in light of climate change and past devastating floods in 2012 and 2022.

He acknowledged the role of advanced technology, hydrological modeling, and collaboration in enhancing flood response. He also emphasised that the forecasts are ultimately about protecting communities and securing the future.

This outlook has got not only the inhabitants worried but also for visitors to the country, who take a drive around the cities each time it rains.

Everywhere one goes, and because the rains have been steady, people are recounting their sad experiences of the past and are afraid of what the next weeks and months have in stock for them.

While many groan under the tidal waves, houses and vehicles submerge in the continuing downpours. It was gathered that failed portions of roads also contribute to the flooding that has inundated parts of the country of late.

Lagos

However, in response to the latest NiMET flood warning, the Lagos State government said it has been taking proactive steps to mitigate flooding in the rainy season.

It specifically plans to manage flooding, including dredging major rivers, while seeking better synergy with the Federal Government for effective flood control in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, told one of our reporters that in line with the 21st Century mega city ambition as outlined in the THEMES Plus agenda, the government has implemented various measures to tackle flooding, mitigate its negative effects and address environmental infractions across the state.

While also speaking during a recent press briefing to intimate the public of the state’s preparedness for the rainy season and its attendant likelihood of floods, Wahab said that collaboration with NiMet, River Basin Development Authorities as well as the various efforts tailored to suit the nature of the Lagos environment have been put in place to ensure a flood- free season.

Where there must be flood, the commissioner said, measures are put in place to significantly mitigate its effects.

He said: “At this juncture, let me assure you that our state will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.

“To ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment in the state, the Ministry has embarked on an all-year-round drainage maintenance programme for effective and efficient flood control, in addition to an efficient and sustainable solid waste management system.

“And to effectively contain flooding in our state, we are determined to continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches

“This mutual relationship has been highly beneficial in the past, and we intend to sustain it.”

He stated that low-lying across the state, like Agiliti, Kosofe, Agboyi, Itowolo and Ajegunle communities, known to be highly prone to floods are being closely monitored with respect to the likelihood of Ogun River overflowing its banks as well as all other river basins in the state.

According to Wahab, based on information obtained from NiMet’s Annual Flood Outlook, the state craves partnership with the media in sensitising Lagosians who reside along flood plains of major rivers and drainage channels such as Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota, and Shibiri, to always be on the alert and ready to relocate to higher grounds when the need arises.

“We shall, as usual, notify such residents at the appropriate time when it becomes inevitable,” he added.

Cross River

The Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, Moses Osogi, has also emphasised the state government’s proactive measures to mitigate the impact of flooding, particularly in light of predictions from NiMet.

These measures include clearing drainage and water channels, raising public awareness about lifestyle changes to prevent flooding, and relocating residents from flood-prone areas to safer locations.

The government is also working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide shelter for displaced individuals.

“The state government has actively engaged in desilting drainage systems to ensure free water flow and prevent blockage.

“The Ministry of Environment is also conducting public education and sensitisation programmes to inform residents about the dangers of flooding and encourage responsible waste management practices.

“In anticipation of potential flooding, the government is actively working with SEMA to identify and provide temporary shelter for residents in high-risk areas who need to relocate.

“Also, the government is taking steps to address illegal construction on drainage channels, which can worsen flooding issues.

“We are working with various stakeholders, including community leaders and residents, to implement flood mitigation strategies and promote environmental stewardship,” Osogi added.

Also, the Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, in response to flooding, is implementing several measures including inspecting and clearing drainage channels, providing waste bins, sensitising communities, and enforcing laws against building on floodplains.

The state government is also actively working with consultants to assess erosion sites, undertaking tree-planting initiatives, and clearing drainage systems. Additionally, they are establishing IDP camps and providing relief materials to affected communities.

“The state government is actively inspecting and clearing blocked drainage channels to ensure proper water flow. We are also undertaking frequent de-silting of drainages to prevent blockages.

“Provision of waste bins and public sensitisation campaigns aim to promote proper waste disposal, reducing the risk of blockages caused by improper waste disposal.

“Consultants are assessing critical erosion sites across the state to develop targeted solutions. The government is also involved in constructing flood-resistant structures like Primary Health Care Centres.”

As the rains come with full force, Nigerians, as usual, have started rolling up trousers to walk on the streets to avoid being smeared, while motorists wade through waterlogged roads.

A landlord at Omojuwa Estate in the Kosofe-Mile 12 area of Lagos State, who craved anonymity, said his house is already going underwater.

“It has become a yearly ritual as nothing is being done to ameliorate our suffering here.

“Although whenever it rains like it’s doing at the moment, the whole estate is always flooded with muddy water, which, somehow, finds its way into many homes.

“We have to use a canoe to move around the flood, especially at the entrance of the estate. Rainy seasons bring tears to us. It’s that bad,” he added.

At junctions of feeder streets in most parts of the sprawling “Centre of Excellence”, are heaps of used water sachets and debris percolated by shallow floods that find inadequate avenues of normal flows blocking the broken canals and waterways.

Some are overgrown with weeds; others filled with refuse heaps. Such sights within the metropolis, Saturday Telegraph was told, are now commonplace. Most of the roads, apart from being riddled with huge potholes and gullies, have been narrowed to single lanes due to the mammoth refuse congealed by rain water whose passage is inhibited by blocked drains.

As it rains, the flood sweeps the refuse to the middle of the roads, making movement of any kind difficult. Lagos, however, appears to be a reflection of the sorry state the country has become.

It is still a puzzle that a major epidemic has not broken out in many of the state’s neighbourhoods, given the mountains of refuse that dot the landscape.

Tales of flooded houses, loss of property, several hours of traffic jams and streets completely taken over by garbage are now common.

Indeed, for Lagos and other Nigerian residents, living is now a harrowing experience.

Apart from bad roads, collapsed bridges in many communities have added to the disaster the country has become as they are now a source of nightmare to residents.

Medical doctors, however, have continued to warn Nigerians of the danger of not using mosquito nets to combat the scourge of malaria during the rains. To the medics, it is expedient to use mosquito nets, especially in this time of rain.

A Public Health Physician / Epidemiologist, Prof. Bayo Onajole, pointed out that malaria has been a major sickness that causes death, particularly in the tropical region of which Nigeria belongs.

According to him, mosquito nets are effective in saving lives.

He said: We will be saving the cost of sickness, death, and absenteeism. Malaria, we should also know, affects mostly under-5 children and pregnant women. We have a lot of pregnant women, who have died.

“So, I believe that if we can lay our hands on preventive measures like the net, it will go a long way in helping our wellbeing.

“Also, the use of insecticides should not be jettisoned; this is because the mosquito, which acts as the vector for malaria, can also cause other diseases like Yellow Fever.

“By adhering to all these preventive measures, we will succeed in preventing other diseases.

“The reason we must not discard those environmental measures is because we are in the rainy season now.”

In the recent past, Nigeria had been plagued by various kinds of flooding, with mind boggling loss of lives and properties.

Notably, the September 2012, flood that ravaged about 20 states across the country led to numerous deaths, washing away vehicles and some houses built close to drainage paths.

In 2022, Nigeria also lost more than 600 people and farmlands to the worst flooding in a decade following heavy rain and after Cameroon released water from a dam.

•Additional reports from Clement James (Calabar) and Adeyinka Adeniji.

