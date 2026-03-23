Rafiu Ladipo Inaugurates Boxing Association

The President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, has warned against encroachment on the board’s responsibilities by the Nigerian Boxing Federation (NBF), as he inaugurated the newly formed Progressive Professional Boxers Association of Nigeria at the Ikeja Police College, Lagos, on Saturday.

Dr. Ladipo recalled that boxing once put Nigeria on the global map. He traced this to a historic fight in 1947 at the African Tennis Club, Lagos, where Horgan Bassey emerged victorious.

He urged members of the new association to uphold the ethics of the profession and work towards elevating the sport. “I want to congratulate all of you.

I can see you representing Nigeria on global stages. I am encouraged by what I see, and I pray that God continues to guide and support you in all your endeavours.