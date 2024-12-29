Rafat Salami: Distinguished Journalist Drops Her Pen

Share

The sudden passing of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Assistant Director, Digital Media Department. Rafat Idris Salam was a rude shock to all and sundry in this Yuletide Season.

The passing did not just throw her loved ones into mourning, the media industry also lost a rare gem and an amazon.

Mrs. Salami was far more than a professional; she was a beacon of strength, compassion and inspiration. Her remarkable contributions to Broadcast Journalism and her pivotal role in advancing digital media at VON were extraordinary.

Renowned for her impeccable work ethic, multilingual skills and unwavering commitment to excellence, she was the epitome of professionalism and dedication. Mrs. Salami’s illustrious journey with VON began as a correspondent in Lagos, where her passion and diligence set her apart.

Over the years, she played pivotal roles in producing flagship programmes such as VONSCOPE, Sixty Minutes, and Africa Hour. Her integrity, dedication to truth, and exceptional leadership earned her the admiration and respect of her peers.

Since her passing, tributes have been pouring in to condole with her family and colleagues.

On the tribute note, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State expressed his condolences to the management and staff of the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

Governor Ododo expressed shock at the death of the veteran journalist who was recently elected the National Treasurer of the International Press Institute.

The Governor expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, as well as to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the International Press Institute, and the management of Voice of Nigeria, where she held the position of Assistant Director of Digital Media until her passing.

“As we mourn the passing of our sister and one of the outstanding female journalists in Nigeria, we are comforted by her legacy of remarkable achievements as a courageous professional and a caring mother as well as her compassion for humanity, unwavering integrity and dedication to public service,” Ododo said.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Salami was a passionate unionist, a staunch advocate for gender equity and a mentor to countless talents within the media industry. Her active involvement in the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and her recent re-election as Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI) underscored her lifelong commitment to advancing Journalism and Human Rights.

