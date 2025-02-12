Raenest Secures $11m Series A Investment In QED-led Funding Round

Share

Raenest, the global multi-currency accounts platform for individuals and businesses across Africa, on Tuesday, announced the completion of its $11 million Series A funding.

According to a press release, the round was led by QED Investors, with participation from Norrsken22, alongside follow-on investment from Ventures Platform, P1 Ventures, and Seedstars.

The statement said that the equity-based capital injection brings Raenest’s total venture funding to $14.3 million. “With this new funding, Raenest aims to deepen its operations in Nigeria, while also strengthening its Kenyan presence.

The company also plans to enter the United States and Egypt this year, broadening its impact with Africans within the continent and outside the continent, and also attract top talent to support its growth.

“Currently, Raenest holds licenses in Nigeria as an approved International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) and in Canada as a Money Services Business (MSB)and is working to secure additional licenses in key jurisdictions.

The company has established strategic partnerships with leading banks in the US and UK, to ensure operational stability and reliability, and plans to use the funding to form additional collaborations with financial institutions worldwide,” it added.

Speaking on the announcement, Victor Alade, CEO of Raenest, said: “At Raenest, we are dedicated to addressing the barriers that hinder Africans from accessing seamless financial services.

Our journey over the past two years has been shaped by innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision to build a sustainable, globally impactful business that bridges economic and digital divides.

