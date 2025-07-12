Radisson Hotels Shows Strength At Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025

Radisson Hotel Group’s strong presence in the Nigerian hospitality market was acknowledged and celebrated at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025 as its hotels and personnel clinched a number of awards in different categories during the gala night that closed out the two-day gathering of hoteliers and professionals in the industry from across Nigeria and Africa.

On the list were; Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos Victoria Island – Best Luxury Hospitality Experience in Nigeria; and Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja – Best in Hotel Operations in-country. While in the leading hospitality personality awards category, Rita Opiah, General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Lagos Victoria Island and Yehia El-Mansoury, General Manager, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja bagged Hospitality Impact Awards.

The Awards, all voted for by a panel of industry experts, recognised the highest standards of excellence by hotels that provide outstanding hospitality and travel experiences to their guests. Also, the Hospitality Impact Award, celebrated leaders in the industry for their exceptional commitment to sustainability and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Elated by these wins, Ahmed Raza, District Director, Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria said, “this annual conference celebrates the very best of our country’s hospitality industry, and as a leading brand in this sector with outstanding results, our win affirms our steadfast commitment to providing exceptional guest satisfaction and service excellence.

‘‘This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all team members across our hotels in setting the highest standards for authentic quality and innovation in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Adding, “the Hospitality Impact awards equally demonstrate the commitment of our General Managers in leading their team members by setting a new standard for best practices, in developing and implementing innovative solutions to sustainability and DEI issues, in our market.”

These awards for the hotels in Nigeria, follow earlier successes achieved and reflect a continued dedication to guests-focused and innovative approaches within the hospitality and travel sector.