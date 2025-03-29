Radisson Hotel Lagos wins 2025 Excellence Award for Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Share

Radisson Hotel Lagos has won the coveted Excellence Award for best practices in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) 2025. Emerging number one on a list of over one thousand Radisson Hotels world-wide, the Lagos-based Radisson Hotel is also the only property in Africa to emerge winner in 2025, within the vast portfolio of Radisson Hotel Group (RHG).

In presenting awards to this year’s winners, Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group said, “we are many minds, with one mindset and we celebrate diversity across all cultures, races, genders, abilities, and generations. We want to continue nurturing a culture of openness, inclusivity, and advancement for all.

‘‘We are very proud of all our 2025 winners who continue in their respective hotels to inspire team members to understand and value each other´s unique perspectives and together, create a better workplace and world.”

Focused on unique responsible business initiatives, the hotel management has over the years been vocal in its continued advocacy on the issues of parity, equity and people development through its community programmes, which are aimed at projecting positive value for people with disabilities and ensuring accessibility, sourcing, recruitment and training with job opportunities for them.

Some of such best practices by the hotel team include the donation of wheelchairs to persons with disabilities in the community, development programmes, which are actioned by creating employment opportunities for and hiring persons with disability into the workforce at the hotel and lending a voice to discussing and promoting DEI issues across several local and international platforms including at the Project Enable Africa, Mastercard Foundation.

Yehia El-Mansoury, General Manager, Radisson Hotel Lagos expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “the win is a proud one for my remarkable team who work incredibly hard at being role-models to others within our hotel group.

‘‘This award is also a testament to the unwavering commitment of our owning company Avalon Intercontinental Group, to implementing positive DEI strategies which provide an equitable workforce for all. Our goal is equally focused at playing our part in training and placing more young persons with disabilities in various roles in our hotel.”

